The Polish Parliament Approves a Controversial Media Law, but the Government Remains Uncertain.

On Wednesday, Polish MPs approved a new law that critics fear will limit media freedom and harm relations with the United States, but the ruling coalition also lost some key votes, casting question on its long-term viability.

Enterprises from outside the European Economic Area would be prohibited from owning a controlling position in Polish media companies under the new media law.

This would force Discovery, a US media conglomerate, to sell its majority investment in TVN, one of Poland’s largest private television networks, whose news station, TVN24, is frequently critical of the government.

The ruling Bill and Justice (PiS) party claims that the law is necessary to prevent hostile foreign powers from seizing control of prominent broadcasters and that it is in conformity with European laws.

However, critics argue that it paves the way for a state-controlled firm to assume control of TVN, after the state energy behemoth PKN Orlen’s acquisition of the regional media group Polska Press.

TVN called on the Senate and the president to vote against the bill, calling it a “unprecedented attack on freedom of expression and media independence.”

The vote took place during a tumultuous session of parliament, which was briefly stopped when MPs backed an opposition motion to suspend proceedings in order to postpone the vote on the media bill.

The session was eventually restarted, and the media law was enacted in the 460-seat lower house of parliament with 228 votes in favor and 216 votes against.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of people came to the streets in Poland to protest the draft law.

It has also been heavily chastised by Washington, which has warned that it could harm foreign investment in Poland more broadly.

A day after a junior partner dropped out of the ruling coalition led by PiS, the government lost four important votes earlier in the session.

MPs voted 229 to 227 to stop the session in order to postpone a vote on the media law.

Despite shouts of indignation from the opposition, speaker Elzbieta Witek, a PiS member, demanded a new vote, which the government won by 230 votes to 225 to restart proceedings.

MPs screamed, “Fraudsters! Fraudsters!” accusing the administration of purchasing votes to win the election.

“The parliamentary majority is crumbling before our eyes, glued together by the mud of corruption and blackmail,” said Donald Tusk, the head of the opposition Civic Platform.

“It may continue on for a bit more, but it can no longer govern.”

