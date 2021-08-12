The Polish government loses key votes, putting the country’s future in jeopardy.

On Wednesday, Poland’s government’s survival was cast into doubt when it lost four votes in a session dominated by a vehement debate over a measure critics claim would curtail media freedom.

The legislative drama comes a day after the Agreement party resigned from government, raising the chance of early elections. It had previously been a junior partner in the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS)-led government coalition.

MPs voted 229 to 227 to delay the session in the 460-seat lower house in order to postpone a vote on the media law in one of the four votes.

Despite shouts of indignation from the opposition, speaker Elzbieta Witek, a PiS party member, demanded another vote, which the government won by 230 to 225 to resume proceedings.

MPs screamed, “Fraudsters! Fraudsters!” accusing the administration of purchasing votes to win the election.

On Twitter, former EU chairman Donald Tusk, who leads the opposition Civic Platform party, wrote: “The parliamentary majority, stuck together with the mud of corruption and blackmail, is collapsing before our eyes.”

“It may continue on for a while,” he remarked, “but it can no longer govern.”

Later on Wednesday, a vote on the media law is likely.

The PiS’s shaky parliamentary majority does not rule out the possibility of the government collapsing, as that would require a formal vote of no confidence in parliament, and the administration may continue as a minority government.

However, observers have said that a minority administration would be difficult to maintain in the long run since it would have to rely on the far-right Confederation party, which has been critical of the government.

The next elections are expected to take place in 2023.

Since 2015, Poland has been governed by the United Right coalition, which is dominated by the PiS.

The European Union has accused it of repressing democratic freedoms, yet it remains popular among Poles, owing to its social welfare policies.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the PiS prime minister, fired deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Gowin, the leader of a junior coalition party, eroding the government’s majority and casting doubt on its survival.

In recent months, Gowin has become increasingly at conflict with the government, particularly over proposed tax increases and the media law.

Enterprises from outside the European Economic Area would be barred from owning a controlling position in Polish media companies under the controversial proposal.

This would force Discovery to sell its majority ownership in the company.