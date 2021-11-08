The Pie-Inspired Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme Will Put You In The Thanksgiving Spirit.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) has released a new range of pie-inspired doughnuts, which are now available at participating shops across the United States.

According to Krispy Kreme, 80 percent of Americans believe Thanksgiving is more significant this year than in past years, and nearly half of respondents in a nationwide survey plan to attend more Thanksgiving parties than they did before the pandemic, according to the company.

“We lost out on so much last year, including Thanksgiving celebrations,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer.

“This Thanksgiving, more than any other, people want and need to be together more regularly and more intensely than they have in the past. So, in the most delicious way imaginable, we’re developing a means for you to express your gratitude to others,” he added.

The holiday season has arrived, and with it, our NEW Thanksgiving doughnuts! Come try our new flavors, which vary from Pecan Pie to Cranberry Orange pic.twitter.com/aG3BbAi45z The Pecan Pie doughnut is made with Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut dipped in butter tart filling and then sprinkled with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles, while the Cranberry Orange doughnut is filled with cranberries and dipped in cranberry-orange icing and finished with an icing drizzle.

A Dutch Apple Pie doughnut is also available, which is filled with apple pie filling and dipped in caramel icing before being topped with cinnamon and garnished with an icing lattice. Finally, a heart-shaped Gobbler doughnut dipped in chocolate frosting and chocolate Kreme and topped with sprinkles and a fondant turkey face completes the collection.

Krispy Kreme is offering its doughnut fans the opportunity to purchase a “Gobbles of Gratitude” Thanksgiving Collection box of doughnuts to show appreciation for someone they care about, with 56 percent of consumers saying they plan to spend less traditional time in the kitchen so they can spend overdue time with missed friends and family.

Krispy Kreme resurfaced as a publicly traded company in July after going private. The corporation, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has roughly 1,400 outlets and operates in other nations.

Krispy Kreme’s stock was trading at $13.37 at 11:12 a.m. EST on Monday, down 37 cents, or 2.66 percent.