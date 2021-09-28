The Philippines has approved Covid Jabs for children as young as 12 years old.

As the government faces rising infections fuelled by the hyper-contagious Delta form, the Philippines has approved Covid-19 vaccines for children as young as 12, according to a spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte’s administration has been chastised for the slow vaccination rollout, with only around a quarter of the adult population fully vaccinated over seven months after the first doses were administered.

As vaccine supplies dribble into the country, the daily case rate has skyrocketed, frequently topping 20,000, with hospitals scrambling to cope with the rush of patients.

Inoculating children is viewed as a critical step toward restoring schools in the Philippines, which has been one of the few countries in the world to keep schools closed since the outbreak began.

The administration recently announced plans to reopen 120 elementary and secondary schools as part of a pilot program, but little specifics have been disclosed.

Kids will be able to get the vaccines starting next month, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, as the immunization program is expanded to cover all adults who were not previously prioritized for vaccinations.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were just approved by the Philippines’ food and medicine regulator for children aged 12 and up.

Other nations, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia, have approved specialized vaccines for adolescents.

The World Health Organization is still conducting vaccine trials for children and has only suggested that adolescents who are at high risk of developing Covid-19 receive Pfizer vaccines.

Although youngsters are thought to have a lower risk of developing severe Covid, there are fears that the highly contagious Delta version could lead to more catastrophic cases.

Previously, the government established a goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the year. According to Roque, more than 72 percent of the population in the national capital region is totally safeguarded.

Since March 2020, the country has registered 2.5 million illnesses, with almost 37,000 deaths.

Duterte stated in a pre-recorded address broadcast Tuesday that anyone who refuse vaccines may be compelled to get inoculated by police.

“If everyone refuses to take the vaccines… then the police must go into your home and intervene so that you are not a risk to society,” he stated.