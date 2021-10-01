The Philippine Election Season Has Begun, and It Is A Circus.

The Philippine election season began on Friday, with thousands of candidates fighting for positions ranging from president to town councillor, including TV personalities, political heirs, and at least one convict.

A week-long registration process kicks off a typically raucous and dangerous seven months of campaigning for more than 18,000 seats – but the spreading pandemic and economic distress brought on by severe lockdowns may dampen the mood.

In May, a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is constitutionally forbidden from seeking re-election to a second six-year term, will be elected by more than 60 million voters.

Duterte, who polls show is nearly as popular as he was when he was swept to victory in 2016 on a promise to rid the country of narcotics, has announced his candidacy for vice president.

His daughter, Sara, and supporter Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, son and namesake of the country’s former dictator, are among the front-runners to succeed him.

Francisco Domagoso – better known by his screen name Isko Moreno – an ex-actor and city mayor – and newly retired boxing sensation Manny Pacquiao are both planning to run.

In the notoriously volatile democracy, election campaigns are usually noisy and star-studded, with candidates using celebrities to draw crowds to rallies.

Candidates must perform on stage, with their charm, singing, and dancing abilities being judged more harshly than their policies.

Tony La Vina, a political analyst, told AFP, “It’s a circus.”

“People have the impression that they are the boss for this small moment, to be wooed by suitors who they demand sing, dance, and act as clowns.”

Analysts predict that this election season will be less joyous – but no less dangerous – as some politicians, despite a weapons ban, resort to violence to kill competitors.

As a result of rising infections and the slow pace of vaccinations, La Vina projected that campaigning will take place “primarily” on social media platforms.

In a country where personality and name recognition are crucial to garnering votes, Ronald Mendoza, head of Manila’s Ateneo School of Government, believes that this could help lesser-known candidates.

“If you’re a relative nobody with some money for social media and a decent following, you might receive a respectable amount of votes,” he continued.

However, in the absence of a strong party system, they will face the long-standing obstacle of powerful clans dominating national, provincial, and local positions in Philippine politics.

In a society where poverty is rampant, deep pockets – and large gifts – are critical. Brief News from Washington Newsday.