The Peruvian Congress has approved a bill to bury the late Shining Path leader.

On Thursday, Peru’s Congress passed a bill authorizing police to cremate the body of late guerilla leader Abimael Guzman, sparking a discussion about what to do with his ashes.

Guzman, the founder of the ruthless Shining Path guerrilla group that terrorized Peru in the 1980s and 1990s, died in a military jail on Saturday at the age of 86.

Elena Iparraguirre, Guzman’s also-imprisoned widow and the Shining Path’s former second-in-command, has asked for Guzman’s body to be given over to her for burial.

Officials were concerned that Guzman’s tomb would serve as a rallying point for his supporters, and there is strong support for cremation and scattering of his ashes in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the text, the law allows judges and prosecutors to decide what happens to the body of a terrorist who dies in prison while completing his sentence “in case of possible harm to security and public order.”

During the plenary session televised by the Congressional Television Channel, the bill received 70 votes in favor, 32 votes against, and 14 abstentions. The executive branch must still sign off on it.

Since his death from double pneumonia, an ailment that inflames both lungs and has been linked to Covid-19, the former guerrilla’s remains has been kept in a morgue in the port of Callao, west of Lima. More testing of the body is required.

Guzman was incarcerated in a maximum-security prison in Lima, where he was serving a life sentence.

Despite being incarcerated in separate prisons, he and Iparraguirre were apprehended together in September 1992 and married in 2010.

Guzman, a former philosophy professor, was the mastermind behind the Maoist guerilla group’s bloody 20-year struggle to topple Peru’s government, which lasted from 1980 to 2000. Thousands of people died as a result of the battle.

Guzman admired Cambodian dictator Pol Pot’s ruthless guerilla tactics, including ordering the slaughter of an Andean town in 1984, which killed 117 people.