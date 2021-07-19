The Pegasus Scandal Illustrates The Dangers Of Israel’s Spy-Tech Diplomacy, According To Experts

Experts warned on Monday that reports that Israel-made Pegasus spyware was used to spy on activists, journalists, and politicians around the world illustrate the diplomatic consequences of fostering and exporting “oppressive technology.”

NSO Group, a private Israeli corporation, has disputed accusations that its Pegasus software is related to mass surveillance of journalists and human rights activists, insisting that all sales of its technology are approved by Israel’s defense ministry.

NSO, which was founded in 2010 and is situated in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, claims to build tools that allow governments to track down criminals who use encrypted communications to elude authorities.

However, the Washington Post, the Guardian, Le Monde, and other news organizations involved in the inquiry reported on a leaked list of up to 50,000 phone numbers said to have been identified as people of interest by NSO clients since 2016, not all of whom were hacked.

The list of phone numbers, according to NSO spokesman Oded Hershkovitz, is “not tied” to NSO, but rather to other companies and open-source software.

“We didn’t get any indication until today that someone on this list was attacked by the Pegasus system,” Hershkovitz added.

The program allows phones to be hacked and tracked remotely, with the microphone and camera turned on to monitor the user.

Israeli experts recalled the country’s long history of utilizing modern armament exports to develop diplomatic ties, but warned that expanding sales of advanced surveillance equipment could do more harm than good.

According to Yoel Guzansky of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, “Israeli weapons exports helped the country build all kinds of ties.”

He mentioned the weapons trade as a source of quiet ties throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Guzansky told AFP that “sometimes the harm is greater than the benefit.” “Israel might be perceived as assisting despotic countries in suppressing civil society.”

According to Jonathan Klinger, an Israeli cyber law attorney and privacy expert, “Israel is an incubator for oppressive technology.”

However, he stated that “a major issue” is that NSO’s declared exports do not constitute a criminal under Israeli law.

Klinger slammed a “unfortunate economic model,” which he said was aided by Israel’s willingness to test new surveillance devices on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Gaza, and annexed east Jerusalem.

However, he continued, the market is significant because “there are a limited number of liberal democracies, and there are more dictatorships worldwide.”

According to NSO’s Hershkovitz, the firm is a “Zionist company that works.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.