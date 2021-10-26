The Pay Gap Between Men and Women is Visualized in this Infographic.

To earn the equivalent of white, non-Hispanic U.S. men’s salary in 2020, Latina women in the United States had to labor well into October 2021. The National Women’s Law Center announced Latina Equal Pay Day on October 21, the latest in a series of equal pay days for different races and ethnicities, which includes Black Women’s Equal Pay Day on August 3 and Native American Women’s Equal Pay Day on September 8, 2021. March 24 marked the first day of equal pay for all American women (as compared to all American men). This means that working women in the United States get paid 82 cents for every dollar earned by working men.

While Asian-American women earn more than the average American woman, Latinas are paid only 55 cents for every dollar earned by white, non-Hispanic men. This puts Latina Equal Pay Day about eight months behind the equal pay day for all women in the United States.

The survey’s methodology is based on the median yearly wages of full-time, year-round workers of all professions.