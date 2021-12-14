The ‘Patriots Only’ Elections in Hong Kong usher in a muted new era.

Local Hong Kong politician Allan Wong is trying to get morning commuters enthusiastic about the city’s forthcoming “patriots only” legislature polls against a backdrop of colorful banners and fluttering flags.

Wong, 41, is one of 153 people who were scrutinized for political loyalty before being permitted to run for government under a new system that severely limits who can run for office.

According to polling statistics, turnout for the December 19 elections could be at an all-time low.

Wong, on the other hand, is unfazed.

He seeks to engage folks on a housing development in his constituency with discussion and leaflets. Some people pause to converse, but the majority continue walking.

“I need to get out on the street and introduce myself to voters and the general public, and do the best I can to explain what I want to achieve,” he told AFP.

It’s not going to be easy. Constituents in Tai Wai’s peaceful neighborhood tend to exude a sense of dread.

A middle-aged couple told AFP they had no plans to vote this year, but they wouldn’t specify why since it was “too delicate” to talk.

In the most recent municipal elections, a young man who identified his surname as Pang said he voted for a pro-democracy candidate who is currently in self-imposed exile overseas.

This year’s election was “pointless,” according to Pang, because even those who wish to disassociate themselves from the establishment must nonetheless follow Beijing’s regulations.

Hong Kong was never a fully democratic territory.

However, until recently, a vocal minority of Beijing critics was tolerated, which resulted in colorful and at times raucous debate during prior municipal elections.

The pro-democracy opposition has now been obliterated by a Beijing-imposed national security law that criminalizes much criticism, as well as new political norms aimed at purging “anti-China” elements.

Only 20 of the city’s 90 legislature seats are directly elected under the current system, down from half before.

The rest are chosen by pro-Beijing committees with a track record of success.

One of the committees, which will select 40 seats, is made up of 1,500 persons, or 0.02 percent of Hong Kong’s population.

In addition, all aspiring candidates must now be scrutinized, with only those deemed patriotic enough to run for government.

Traditional opponents, including many elected pro-democracy legislators, have been imprisoned, disqualified, or fled the country.

As a result, this year’s candidate slate is remarkably consistent, vying for an even smaller slice of the legislative pie.

Within this new structure, Wong is about as near to a non-establishment politician as you can go.

He campaigned on local constituency issues, with a dash of environmentalism thrown in for good measure. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.