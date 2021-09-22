The ‘Parthenon Of Film Museums’ is set to open in Los Angeles. According to Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks, who greeted media to a special pre-opening event Tuesday, said it’s about time that Los Angeles gets a movie museum.

There are museums dedicated to everything from natural history to selfies in the world center of filmmaking and home of Hollywood, but there has never been one dedicated to the silver screen.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public next week after decades of delays.

“Having this film museum is important for Los Angeles,” said double-Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who also serves as a trustee.

“We are all aware that films are made all over the world, and that they are fantastic films. There are also film museums in other cities.

“But, with all due respect, in a city like Los Angeles, which was founded by the Motion Picture Academy, this museum needs to be the Parthenon of such places.”

The museum, which will be operated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will be the largest film-themed museum in North America when it opens.

The structure, designed by acclaimed architect Renzo Piano, was built with $390 million in funding from old and new Hollywood institutions, including Disney, Warner Bros., and Netflix, as well as others.

The museum’s main exhibitions are housed in a vintage 1930s department store that Piano remodeled.

He also included the shining, orb-shaped David Geffen Theater, which appears to float above the museum’s courtyard, drawing clear parallels to the “Star Wars” movie.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Piano joked, “Don’t call this the Death Star!”

“Call it the Zeppelin,” says the narrator. A Zeppelin to transport you to another world.”

The museum offers a comprehensive overview of almost a century of motion films from around the world.

Costumes from “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” an orc from “The Lord of the Rings,” the amphibian man from “The Shape of Water,” and “Star Wars” droids C-3PO and R2-D2 are among the modern Tinseltown treasures.

A “Rosebud” sled from “Citizen Kane,” which is frequently voted the best film ever filmed, is among the older antiques.

Only three wooden sleds were ever manufactured; director Orson Welles wasn’t thrilled with the first take on set, but filming was ended after the second was thrown into a furnace for the film’s climax sequence, ensuring that the third survived.

“Do we really need a film museum?” Yeah. We need to commemorate everything that this community has contributed to the world,” Hanks remarked.

The museum’s temporary area debuts with a show of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki’s work, which takes visitors through a “tree tunnel” inspired by the classic “My Neighbor Totoro,” where they can see designs of flying castles. Brief News from Washington Newsday.