The parent company of Apple Daily has been ordered to be wound up by a Hong Kong court.

Apple Daily was forced to close earlier this year after its assets were frozen under a national security regulation enacted by China on Hong Kong to suppress dissent.

Its owner, media mogul Jimmy Lai, and other executives have been arrested and charged with collaboration for the publication of controversial articles and columns.

In September, the Hong Kong government took the unusual step of filing a petition to dissolve the paper’s parent company, Next Digital Limited, citing “public interest.”

After a brief hearing, High Court judge Jack Wong granted the government’s plea on Wednesday. Next Digital did not object.

The impact of the court order on Apple Daily’s Taiwan edition, which continues to function as a financially independent subsidiary, is unknown.

Requests for comment to Next Digital’s Taiwan operations were not returned.

If Lai, 74, and other Apple Daily officials are convicted of conspiring with foreign powers for supporting sanctions against China, they might face life in prison.

Lai is already doing time in prison for his participation in recent democracy movements.

He was sentenced to an additional 13 months in prison on Monday for attending a vigil last year to remember victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, which Hong Kong authorities had outlawed for public health and security reasons.

The future of Apple Daily’s Taiwan edition is still up in the air, after Bloomberg reported that the firm is cash-strapped and will close before the end of the year.

The report was dismissed as “speculation” by Apple Daily Taiwan, which had no more comment.

The court-appointed provisional liquidator for Next Digital has reportedly approached Apple Daily’s Taiwanese business to inquire about its assets, according to Taiwanese media.

Following massive and often violent democracy rallies two years ago, authorities have attempted to restrict journalistic freedoms in Hong Kong as Beijing remolds the city in its own image.

Apple Daily’s employees and creator Lai received the World Association of News Publishers’ annual press freedom Award earlier this month.

The group praised the paper as a “symbol of pro-democracy and public dissent,” noting that Lai was a vocal critic of Beijing’s grip over Hong Kong.

The prize honors and comments on "the imprisonment of a publisher, the detention of an editor-in-chief and senior colleagues, the closure of a newsroom, and the