The palm wine tappers in Nigeria face a difficult task.

Wilson Ovwiroro gets up early every morning to sail a wooden canoe into the deep jungle of southern Nigeria, where he taps raffia trees and ferments their sap to make palm wine.

The 50-year-old tapper also distills the alcoholic juice into “ogogoro” or “Sapele water,” a type of gin called for the adjacent town where it is said to have originated.

The indigenous beverage, which was once the delight of traditional festivities, is suffering from a fall in popularity, thanks to contemporary breweries.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, with over 200 million inhabitants and a sizable beer market.

Local breweries International Breweries and Nigerian Breweries, as well as Ireland’s Guinness, are battling for Nigerians’ drinking money.

Despite the unfairness of the competition, small-scale tappers and brewers like Ovwiroro seek to keep their native beverages alive.

“I’ve been working in this field for 30 years.” “I started in Ondo state, then went to Edo for ten years before arriving to Sapele, where I’ve been for the past 15 years,” Ovwiroro told AFP inside a wooden shack that also doubles as a mill for his eight children.

The tapper claimed his wife and brothers help him with the work, which he learned from his father.

“This is where I make original ogorogo.” You can tell it’s authentic when you sip it. I never combine it with ethanol. My own is a one-of-a-kind creation. Even wealthy people buy from him when he cooks it,” he claimed.

The alcoholic content of ogorogo is unknown, yet some who drink it claim that one glass is enough to get you buzzed.

Ovwiroro also claimed that the drink, which is frequently infused with herbs, has medical benefits, though he provided no support for this assertion.

“You don’t develop infections if you drink it.” “It treats malaria and fever,” he stated as he sipped fresh palm wine from a cup.

To manufacture ogorogo, Ovwiroro boils palm wine over firewood and distills it, then cools it before pouring it into jerry cans.

“I have a large number of consumers who purchase from me. I can have up to 15 customers at any given time. For 15,000 naira ($38), I offer a 25 kg (55-pound) jerry can. “If I obtain enough palm wine, I can make two in a day,” he added.

He did confess, though, that the job was “strong” — difficult work — and that he climbs at least 30 trees every day.

"Every day, I come here as early as 6:00 a.m. I don't usually return home. I go to sleep.