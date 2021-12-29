The Palestinian President pays a rare visit to Israel for talks.

On Wednesday, after Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosted meetings with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on his first visit in years, Israel revealed a package of “confidence-building measures” for the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli officials and media, Abbas met with Gantz at his residence in the central town of Rosh HaAyin, where he was heading a high-ranking delegation on his first official visit to Israel since 2010.

“We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, as well as the significance of improving security coordination and preventing terror and violence — for both Israelis and Palestinians’ well-being,” Gantz said after the meeting on Tuesday evening.

Israel’s defense minister declared on Wednesday that it would take “confidence-building measures” with the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The PA was given a $32 million (100 million shekel) advance payment in taxes collected on its behalf by Israel, as well as 600 additional licenses permitting Palestinian businessmen to enter Israel.

It also stated that 6,000 more Palestinians residing in the occupied West Bank, which has been under Israeli rule since the 1967 Six-Day War, will be allowed to return home.

For the first time since 2009, Israel had stated in October that the status of 4,000 Palestinians living in Area C, a huge section of the West Bank under Israeli civilian and military rule, would be regularized.

“The conference focused on the significance of establishing a political vision that leads to a political solution in line with international agreements,” Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh said on Wednesday.

The West Bank, excluding annexed east Jerusalem, is home to over 500,000 Jewish settlers who live in colonies that are considered illegal under international law.

Hussein al-Sheikh noted that the talks also covered “the tense conditions on the ground due to settlers’ behaviors,” as well as “various security, economic, and humanitarian challenges.”

Gantz had visited the PA’s headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah in August for talks with Abbas, the first official encounter at such a level in several years, after Israel’s coalition government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was created in June.

However, following the meetings, hardline Bennett, the former head of a settler lobby group that opposes Palestinian statehood, stated emphatically that “there is no peace process underway with the Palestinians” and “there will be no peace process.”

Bennett, a right-winger, leads a jumbled coalition of parties spanning from Jewish nationalism to the left and center.

Bennett, a right-winger, leads a jumbled coalition of parties spanning from Jewish nationalism to the left and center.

The Likud party, Israel's right-wing opposition, denounced the attack.