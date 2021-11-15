The ‘Outlook For Aviation Is Beginning To Brighten,’ says Airbus CEO.

The global aviation industry has begun to recover from the Covid epidemic, its worst-ever catastrophe, and the “outlook is beginning to brighten,” according to Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury.

A big order of 255 single-aisle Airbus A231 planes announced Sunday at the Dubai Airshow “fully justifies” a change to ramping up manufacturing, according to the CEO, who predicts long-haul plane production to take up in the second half of the decade.

US Air Lease signed a letter of intent for 111 Airbus aircraft on Monday, according to the manufacturer.

