The Organizer of a $500 Pay-to-View Autopsy in the United States Defends His Event.

After an outcry from the family of the deceased man who had no idea he would be dissected in front of a live audience, the organizer of a pay-to-view autopsy in the United States defended the event on Wednesday.

Last month, some 70 people paid up to $500 each to see an anatomist dissect the remains of 98-year-old David Saunders in a hotel ballroom in Oregon.

Dr. Colin Henderson, a retired professor of anatomy, removed Saunders’ organs, including his brain, over the course of many hours, an operation he said he had performed repeatedly throughout his teaching career, according to local broadcaster King 5.

The station captured video of audience members wearing surgical gloves and touching the body.

Monica, one of the attendees, told the site, “It was incredibly educational.” “The person who gave their body was treated with great respect.” Death Science, which describes itself as “an independent education platform that works with educators to teach beyond the classroom,” planned the event. The morning of the double-header event would involve “a forensic autopsy on a whole human cadaver,” according to tickets. After that, “a formal anatomical dissection (which) would offer us a unique glimpse at what is under our skin, through our bodies, and how it all works together” would take place in the afternoon. The tickets page stated, “There will be multiple opportunities for participants to receive an up-close-and-personal look at the cadaver.” “Access to the cadaver before, after, and during breaks.” Jeremy Ciliberto, the founder of Death Science, told AFP that the event’s goal was to “provide an educational experience for persons who have an interest in knowing more about human anatomy.” According to King 5, the deceased man’s family had no knowledge his body would be dismembered in front of a paying audience.

According to the news organization, the family thought the body would be utilized for medical research when it was passed on to Med Ed Labs, a company that solicits corpse donations for “the development of medicine and science,” according to its website.

After use, bodies donated for medical science are cremated and the ashes are returned to next-of-kin, usually to universities that train medical professionals. The procedure eliminates the fees of burial and other funeral expenses.

Ciliberto stated that his firm was unaware of any deal reached between the deceased man's family and Med.