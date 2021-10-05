The Operator of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Has Started Filling the Controversial Pipeline.

The operator of the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Russia and Germany, which has been criticized by several Western countries as a geopolitical weapon, announced Monday that it had started filling the pipeline with gas.

The next step toward the completion of the Baltic Sea pipeline comes as Europe faces an energy crisis, with dwindling natural gas reserves and rising energy prices.

The gas-in operation for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has begun, according to a statement from Nord Stream 2 AG.

“This string will be gradually filled to develop the appropriate inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests,” the Swiss firm, which is controlled by a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom, said.

It stated that more information about “future technical stages” would be released “in due time.”

For years, Nord Stream 2 has polarized European capitals and heightened tensions between the EU and the US.

The pipeline will divert supplies from a current route through Ukraine, costing Europe’s ally an estimated one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in transit fees each year.

Ukraine, which has been at odds with Russia since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, has warned Europe that Nord Stream 2 might be used as a geopolitical pressure tool by Moscow.

When Gazprom announced the project’s completion last month, Kiev vowed to continue fighting against it “even after the gas is turned on.”

Around the same time, gas prices in Europe were soaring in anticipation of increased winter demand, prompting the International Energy Agency to encourage Russia to open the taps.

Moscow has stated that it will wait for Nord Stream 2 to be operational before supplying additional gas, but that the pipeline will assist Europe tackle rising gas prices.

The 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) pipeline, which runs from Russia’s Baltic coast to northeastern Germany, follows the same route as Nord Stream 1, which was finished over a decade ago.

Nord Stream 2 will be able to pipe 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year to Europe, similar to its twin, improving Europe’s access to relatively inexpensive natural gas at a time when local output is declining.

Germany, the largest economy in Europe, imports almost 40% of its gas from Russia, and Berlin believes the pipeline will help the country move away from coal and nuclear power.