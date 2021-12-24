The Opening of the Senegalese Railway is overshadowed by a compensation protest.

Senegal’s capital city will finally receive a new commuter railway line on Monday, after five years of building and a cost of more than a billion dollars.

Once the glistening TER regional express trains begin to roll, politicians are rushing up to tout the benefits of cutting journey times and decongesting Dakar.

Thousands of residents, on the other hand, believe they have not been adequately compensated for homes and businesses bulldozed to make room for the much-vaunted route.

“On the day of the inauguration, we want to block the start of the TER to demand that our problems be addressed,” said Ibrahima Cisse, who leads a group of 16,000 individuals who claim they are owed money.

Many people are also enraged because the promised rehousing has yet to be completed.

Although the government claims that nearly everyone who is owed compensation has received it, it acknowledges that some resettlements have still to take place.

The trains will travel at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour, covering the 36-kilometer (22-mile) distance between Dakar and the new city of Diamniadio in around 20 minutes.

The project’s supporters claim that it will transport 115,000 people per day, saving them hours spent stuck in the capital’s notorious traffic congestion.

The building time “may appear protracted,” but “despite Covid, we have beaten records for the pace of construction,” said Stephane Volant of Seter, the railway’s operating firm.

The true cost of the project, according to critics, is more than a thousand trillion CFA francs ($1.7 billion 1.5 billion euros), compared to the 780 billion francs budget.

Seter will use 15 four-car dual-mode trains powered by diesel and electricity, produced by Alstom, one of several French firms involved in the project, including Seter.

Second-class tickets will cost 1,500 CFA francs ($2.5) and first-class tickets will cost 2,500 francs ($4.3).

President Macky Sall’s plan to modernize the nation’s infrastructure by 2035 includes the railway line, which is controlled by the Senegalese state.

One of Sall’s favorite topics is improving the situation in Dakar.

The city’s five million residents account for roughly a third of Senegal’s population and nearly all of the country’s economic activity.

According to official data, traffic congestion costs the city $172 million every year.

The TER stations will be connected to express buses that will run on designated lanes on a toll roadway that has been in operation for several years.