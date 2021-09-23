The only suicide hotline in Lebanon has been inundated with calls from those who have lost hope.

People are growing increasingly desperate in the face of a financial collapse that has sparked a mental health crisis, and the phones at Lebanon’s lone suicide hotline practically ever stop ringing.

In one conversation, a father says he’s considering suicide because he can’t feed his children, while in another, a man who has suddenly become homeless says he’s given up hope.

There are dozens of such calls per day, and roughly 1,100 each month, in a country where healthcare specialists are fleeing and drugs to treat anxiety, despair, and psychosis are in short supply.

The number of people calling in has more than doubled since last year, and it is projected to continue to rise in the coming months as hope fades for a battered population pushed to the breaking point by an endless string of misfortunes.

On Beirut’s east-west bridge one morning this month, “we woke up at 5:30 am to a call from a 31-year-old who is homeless” and suicidal, said Mia Atoui, co-founder and vice president of Embrace, the NGO that administers the hotline.

Prior to that, she said, the organization received a call from a father in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley who was suicidal because he couldn’t afford to feed his four children.

“Every day, we get calls like this… The issue has gotten a lot worse.”

According to Atoui, the organization’s hotline operations have been extended to 21 hours per day, up from 17, with the goal of reaching 24 hours in the coming months.

The organization’s free counseling clinic is fully booked until October, with over 100 people on the waiting list.

The number of youngsters calling in has also increased, with 15 percent of callers under the age of 18 in July, up from less than 10% in previous months.

“A lot of people have given up hope,” added Atoui.

The triggers for emotional discomfort have kept building up since the country’s financial crisis began in 2019, with the coronavirus pandemic and a huge bomb at the Beirut port last year stretching a nation’s mind to its breaking point.

Lebanon has faced even more difficult circumstances in the last four months, with diminishing foreign currency reserves causing shortages of essential imports such as fuel, medicine, and bread, as well as round-the-clock power outages.

Lebanese have fled because hospitals are closing and schools are at risk of closing. Brief News from Washington Newsday.