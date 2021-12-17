The Omicron Surge is wreaking havoc on the hospitality industry in the United Kingdom.

As a result of the surging coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron variety, Britain’s pandemic-weary hospitality industry have taken a new hit, as concerned clients reduce socializing and cancel bookings over the Christmas period.

Pubs, restaurants, and bars, who have been struggling for nearly two years owing to the pandemic, now risk a loss of revenue at the busiest and most profitable period of the year.

“Normally, this is the busiest week of the year,” Pascal Aussignac, chef and owner of five French restaurants in the United Kingdom, told AFP.

Last week, the UK government turned to its “plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus, urging people to work from home if they can and requiring them to wear masks in most indoor settings.

MPs also endorsed plans on Tuesday to create a Covid pass that would allow individuals to attend large-scale events.

It comes as the number of cases doubles every two days, with more than 93,000 new infections reported on Friday, the third consecutive daily high.

“It appears that we have less people,” said James Ross, co-founder of Badger Badger, a southeast London bar, bistro, and daytime office.

He said that the company’s profits has dropped “significantly,” with revenue down 10% in the last week and 35% below his estimates for the pre-Christmas period.

Kate Nicholls, the CEO of trade organisation UKHospitality, stated that hospitality sales have dropped by more than a third in the last ten days, with 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion, 2.4 billion euros) in trade already lost in December.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mullighan, the owner of the White Hart pub in east London, revealed that his kitchen had been forced to close after his cook caught Covid-19.

“It’s a significant amount of money,” he added of the closure’s losses.

“I’m constantly concerned, but what can we do? You’ve got to keep going, “Mullighan stated.

Most hospitality establishments have had little choice but to remain open in order to pay their rentals.

Ross, who founded Badger Badger in October 2020, claimed he was “lucky” to have negotiated a “Covid provision” in the lease.

“If we have to close due to the virus, we don’t pay the rent,” he said.

Aussignac also communicates with the owners of his restaurants on a regular basis to discuss a variety of topics, including rents.

“The problem will be the staff,” he cautioned, unless more government financial aid is restored.

The government has terminated a pricey program to assist businesses with furloughed employees.