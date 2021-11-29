The Office of Prince Charles dismisses the racist remark claim as “fiction.”

Prince Charles’ staff denied on Monday that he was the anonymous British monarch who made racist remarks regarding his grandson’s possible skin color.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stated an anonymous royal questioned how dark their expecting first child’s skin will be in an explosive March interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan, a former television actress from the United States, is the daughter of a black mother and a white father.

According to the New York Post’s “Page Six” website, US author Christopher Andersen claims in an upcoming royal biography that a “well-placed source” has revealed Charles made the explosive statements.

According to the publication, the eldest son and heir to the British throne of Queen Elizabeth II made the remarks on the day Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017.

The claim was swiftly refuted by Charles’ office.

“This is fantasy, and no further comment is necessary,” a spokeswoman for Clarence House stated.

The allegations of racism within the British royal family sparked outrage earlier this year, with Meghan also implying that race had a role in the denial of privileges to their baby Archie.

As a result of the uproar, Prince William, Harry’s older brother, stated that the family was “very much not” racist.

Meanwhile, the Queen responded with her own statement, acknowledging that “recollections may vary,” but that the allegations were “taken very seriously” and would be addressed “privately” by the family.

The source recounts a conversation between Charles and his wife Camilla when the statements were purportedly made in Andersen’s upcoming book, “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan.”

“I wonder what the children will look like?” the prince is reported to have queried, before adding, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?” according to the source.

The charge comes as Charles travels to Barbados, which is preparing to break its links with the British monarchy and become the world’s newest republic.

He’ll be representing the United Kingdom for events commemorating the Caribbean island’s transition from the Queen to her current representative, Governor-General Sandra Mason.