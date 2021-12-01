The OECD warns that Omicron poses a threat to the global economy.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) cautioned on Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus type poses a threat to global economic recovery, lowering its growth prediction for 2021 and urging a faster distribution of Covid vaccinations.

The recovery has “lost pace,” according to the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which has downgraded the outlooks of major economies such as the United States, China, and the eurozone.

The economy is anticipated to grow by 5.6 percent this year, down from a previous prediction of 5.7 percent, according to the OECD’s updated economic outlook, which also warns that low vaccination areas could serve as “breeding grounds” for more dangerous virus variants.

Although the research was released just days after Omicron was discovered, the projection for 2022 remained constant at 4.5 percent.

“We are concerned that the new virus variety, the Omicron strain, is adding to the already high levels of uncertainty and dangers, potentially jeopardizing the recovery,” said OECD head economist Laurence Boone at a press briefing.

While the OECD is “cautiously optimistic” about the recovery, it warns that health, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and policy mistakes are “all major issues.”

“The top policy priority is the need to ensure that vaccines, including booster doses, are developed and deployed as fast as possible over the world,” the OECD stated.

“Until this is achieved, all countries’ recovery will be shaky and uncertain.”

In the “more benign scenarios,” epidemics could continue to impose limits on people’s movements, thereby affecting labor markets, manufacturing capacity, and prices in the long run.

“The worst-case scenario is that low-vaccination areas become breeding grounds for more dangerous strains of the virus, causing lives and livelihoods to be lost,” Boone cautioned in an editorial in the report.

The Group of 20 wealthy and emerging countries have spent $10 trillion to support their economy throughout the pandemic, but vaccination the entire earth would cost only $50 billion, according to Boone.

“It would be a huge error to presume the task is finished or nearly finished,” she said.

"It would be a huge error to presume the task is finished or nearly finished," she said.

"The discovery of the Omicron variety may serve as a reminder of how short-sighted that failure was. We spend to keep our businesses afloat while failing to vaccinate the entire planet." According to Oxford Economics analysts, Omicron might reduce global growth by 0.25 percentage points next year if it has minor effects, but it would cost two percentage points if it has major ones.