The OECD lowers its global growth forecast and warns of the Omicron threat.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) cautioned on Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus type poses a threat to global economic recovery, lowering its growth forecast for 2021 and urging a faster distribution of Covid vaccinations.

The global economy is predicted to grow by 5.6 percent this year, down from 5.7 percent previously forecast, according to the OECD’s new economic outlook, which also cautions that low vaccination areas might become “breeding grounds” for more deadly virus variants.

Although the research was released just days after Omicron was discovered, the projection for 2022 remained constant at 4.5 percent.

“We are concerned that the new virus variety, the Omicron strain, is adding to the already high levels of uncertainty and dangers, potentially jeopardizing the recovery,” said OECD head economist Laurence Boone at a press briefing.

The global recovery is continuing, according to a report released by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

It did, however, warn that it had “lost momentum” and was “becoming increasingly lopsided.”

While the OECD is “cautiously optimistic” about the recovery, it warns that health, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and policy mistakes are “all major issues.”

“The top policy priority is the need to ensure that vaccines, including booster doses, are developed and deployed as fast as possible over the world,” the OECD stated.

“Until this is achieved, all countries’ recovery will be shaky and uncertain,” it stated.

In the “more benign scenarios,” epidemics could continue to impose limits on people’s movements, thereby affecting labor markets, manufacturing capacity, and prices in the long run.

“The worst-case scenario is that low-vaccination areas become breeding grounds for more dangerous strains of the virus, causing lives and livelihoods to be lost,” Boone cautioned in an editorial in the report.

The likely influence of the Omicron version is not considered in the report.

According to Oxford Economics analysts, the new strain may shave 0.25 percentage points off global growth next year if it has minor consequences, but two percentage points if it is more hazardous and forces a big portion of the world population into lockdowns.

Since South African specialists discovered the strain, it has been found all across the world, triggering new travel restrictions.

The high number of mutations in the variation, according to the World Health Organization, may make it more transmissible or resistant to immunizations.

