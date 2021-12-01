The OECD has lowered its global GDP forecast, citing vaccination as a key factor.

On Wednesday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) cut its global growth forecast for 2021 and advocated for a faster implementation of Covid vaccinations, fearing the establishment of “breeding grounds” for deadlier strains.

The OECD said in its updated economic outlook that the global economy will increase by 5.6 percent this year, down from a previous projection of 5.7 percent, as the Omicron variation has raised concerns about its influence on the recovery.

“The global recovery is still progressing, but it has slowed and is becoming increasingly lopsided,” the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said.

While the OECD is “cautiously optimistic” about the recovery, it warns that health, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and policy mistakes are “all major issues.”

“The top policy priority is the need to ensure that vaccines, including booster doses, are developed and deployed as fast as possible over the world,” the OECD stated.

“Until this is achieved, all countries’ recovery will be shaky and uncertain,” it stated.

In the “more benign scenarios,” epidemics could continue to impose limits on people’s movements, thereby affecting labor markets, manufacturing capacity, and prices in the long run.

“The worst-case scenario is that low-vaccination areas become breeding grounds for more dangerous strains of the virus, causing lives and livelihoods to be lost,” OECD chief economist Laurence Boone warned in the research.

The OECD’s growth prediction for 2022 stays steady at 4.5 percent, despite a lower prognosis this year.

The likely influence of the Omicron version is not considered in the report.

According to Oxford Economics analysts, the new strain may shave 0.25 percentage points off global growth next year if it has minor consequences, but two percentage points if it is more hazardous and forces a big portion of the world population into lockdowns.

Since South African specialists discovered the strain, it has been found all across the world, triggering new travel restrictions.

The high number of mutations in the variation, according to the World Health Organization, may make it more transmissible or resistant to immunizations.

Other important issues for the global economy were addressed by the OECD, which predicted that inflation would peak around the turn of the year before steadily declining in the 38-nation OECD, which includes the world’s top developed and rising economies.

Inflationary pressures have prompted market turbulence, with investors fearing that central banks would hike interest rates sooner than planned to rein in spiraling costs.

The OECD advocated for monetary policy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.