The Number of Disney+ Streaming Subscribers Is Declining.

Disney’s flagship streaming service, which competes with Netflix and Amazon, grew slower than projected in the most recent quarter, according to the company.

Disney+ has 118 subscribers worldwide, but analysts expected millions more, causing the entertainment giant’s stock to fall in after-market dealings as a result of the shortfall.

On an earnings call with analysts, Disney CEO Bob Chapek stated that the firm wanted to roughly double the amount of content from its flagship brands on its eponymous streaming service.

“We realize that great content is the most effective approach to build our platforms globally,” Chapek added on the call.

Rival Following pandemic-related production delays, Netflix has committed to considerably increase its original programming lineup.

The company’s disappointing performance occurred as it struggled to regain momentum in its travel and theme park sectors, which had been hit hard by the pandemic.

“We’ve made significant progress in reopening our companies while also taking significant and innovative initiatives in Direct-to-Consumer and at our Parks, particularly with our popular new Disney Genie and Magic Key services,” Chapek added.

Disney also has a big promotion planned for Friday to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the debut of Disney+.

“We’re quite delighted with our streaming business’s success,” Chapek remarked.

Hulu and the sports-focused ESPN+ are two of Disney’s streaming services.

Overall, Disney’s earnings for the quarter fell short of analysts’ estimates, with the business bringing in less money than expected.