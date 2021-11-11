The Number of Disney+ Streaming Subscribers Is Declining.

As pandemic headwinds have begun to bite, Disney’s flagship streaming service grew slower than planned in the just finished quarter, according to the company.

Disney+ has 118 million users globally, but analysts expected millions more, causing the entertainment giant’s stock to fall in after-market dealings as a result of the shortfall.

On an earnings call with analysts, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the two-year-old service has experienced some major challenges in acquiring new shows and films.

“Obviously, we are only in the second year of the Disney+ launch, and the appetite for content for the service is enormous,” he remarked.

“And having it happen at the same time as a pandemic and having to shut down manufacturing is not a healthy mix,” he continued.

Rival Following pandemic-related production delays, Netflix has committed to considerably increase its original programming lineup.

The company’s disappointing performance occurred as it struggled to regain momentum in its travel and theme park sectors, which had been hit hard by the pandemic.

“We’ve made significant progress in reopening our companies while also taking significant and innovative initiatives in Direct-to-Consumer and at our Parks, particularly with our popular new Disney Genie and Magic Key services,” Chapek added.

Disney also has a big promotion planned for Friday to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the debut of Disney+.

Investors may be concerned because the average monthly revenue per Disney+ subscription declined 9% year over year to $4.12.

The company blamed the drop on lower subscription prices in several areas, including as India and Indonesia, in its results report.

Disney+ is also suffering cost increases in terms of content production, marketing, and technology, according to the report.

However, the popular streaming service benefits from its parent company’s divisive practice of simultaneously releasing select films in cinemas and online, with an additional fee for platform users.

Following “Mulan” in 2020, “Black Widow” and “Jungle Cruise” were released this summer, much to the chagrin of theaters and actors like Scarlett Johansson, who complained about a loss of revenue.

“When they were releasing blockbuster movies on the streaming service at the same time as they were in cinemas, it was worth the price of admission,” said Enderle Group tech analyst Rob Enderle.

“However, that driver has vanished.”

Disney has recently reversed policy, allowing films to play in cinemas for a period of time before being released on streaming. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.