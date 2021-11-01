The Novavax Covid Vaccine Is The First To Be Approved In Indonesia.

Indonesia, which has been affected hard by the coronavirus epidemic, has become the first country to approve Novavax’s novel Covid-19 vaccine, the company revealed Monday.

With the permission, Indonesia, which has struggled to secure appropriate supplies of coronavirus vaccine for its 270 million people, would have first access to the vaccine, which will be manufactured in India under the brand Covovax.

The vaccine is based on a different technology from those that have already been approved and distributed around the world.

Unlike BioNTech/ Pfizer’s, Moderna’s, and Curevac’s mRNA vaccines, Novavax’s two-jab vaccine employs a more traditional approach, relying on proteins to transport harmless coronavirus fragments to elicit an immune response.

Furthermore, the vaccine may be stored at greater temperatures than previous vaccines (between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius), making shipping and storage easier, particularly in developing nations.

“The first authorization of Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine exemplifies our commitment to equitable global access,” said Novavax CEO Stanley Erck. “It will fill a vital need for Indonesia, which, despite being the world’s fourth most populous country, continues to work to procure sufficient vaccine for its population.”

According to a statement from Novavax, the vaccine will be produced by the Serum Institute of India, and delivery will begin “imminently.”

The business announced in June that studies on 30,000 people in the United States and Mexico revealed that the vaccine is 90.4 percent effective in preventing symptomatic infection and 100 percent effective in preventing moderate and severe disease.

The company has applied for vaccine approval in a number of nations as well as the European Medicines Agency, as well as an emergency use listing with the World Health Organization.

According to the corporation, an application to the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, will be submitted by the end of the year.

It also has preliminary orders for 200 million pills from the European Commission and 150 million doses from Japan, both of which are seeking approval.

“Novavax continues to file regulatory documents that we expect will result in the world’s first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine based on Phase 3 data,” Erck added.