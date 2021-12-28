The Notable Deaths of 2021 include Prince Philip and Desmond Tutu.

Here are some of the most prominent deaths of 2021, from Prince Philip of the United Kingdom to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu.

Phil Spector, whose “Wall of Sound” revolutionized 1960s pop music but was imprisoned for murder in 2009, died on January 16 at the age of 81.

Larry King, the braces-wearing US talk show presenter who interviewed everyone who was anything, dies at the age of 87 a week later.

Christopher Plummer, the star of “The Sound of Music,” died on February 5th at the age of 91.

The next day, George Shultz, Ronald Reagan’s secretary of state, dies at the age of 100. He helped end the Cold War but also contributed to hostilities by proposing pre-emptive strikes.

Carlos Menem, Argentina’s previous president, died on February 14th at the age of 90.

Lawrence Ferlinghetti, one of the last major Beat Generation poets, died eight days later, at the age of 101.

On February 26, Papua New Guinea’s “father of the nation,” Sir Michael Somare, the country’s first prime minister, died at the age of 84.

Bunny Wailer, a reggae legend, died on March 2nd at the age of 73.

Goodwill Zwelithini, the 72-year-old Zulu ruler of South Africa, died on March 12.

Didier Ratsiraka, the former leader of Madagascar and the architect of a socialist revolution on the Indian Ocean island, died on March 28 at the age of 84.

On April 9, the 99-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passes away.

On the same day, 50-year-old American rapper DMX passes away.

On April 14, Bernie Madoff, the mastermind of the world’s greatest financial fraud, died in jail in North Carolina at the age of 82.

Helen McCrory, who acted in “Peaky Blinders,” “Harry Potter,” and “The Queen,” died of cancer two days later at the age of 52.

President Idriss Deby, 68, of Chad, dies of battle wounds the day after being re-elected for a sixth term on April 20.

Christa Ludwig, a legendary German singer, died on April 24th at the age of 93.

The same day, fashion designer Alber Elbaz of Lanvin passes away in Paris at the age of 59 from Covid-19.

On May 19, Abubakar Shekau, the head of Boko Haram in Nigeria, was killed in a confrontation between different groups of the terrorist organisation.

Kenneth Kaunda, dubbed “Africa’s Gandhi,” died on June 17 at the age of 97. He was Zambia’s first president.

Donald Rumsfeld, the architect of the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan in the aftermath of the World Trade Center attack in 2001, has died at the age of 88.

Richard Donner, the director of the original “Superman” film and “The Goonies,” died on July 5th at the age of 91.

Dilip Kumar, a beloved Bollywood icon, died two days later at the age of 98.

