The Norway bow-and-arrow attack could have been triggered by mental illness.

Authorities in Norway said Friday that a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people earlier this week was likely motivated by mental illness, and that the culprit was ordered to be held in a medical facility.

In police questioning, Espen Andersen Brathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen who converted to Islam and is suspected of being radicalized, confessed to the Wednesday killings.

On Friday, he was held in a medical facility pending a psychological exam.

On Friday, police inspector Per Thomas Omholt told reporters that “the strongest idea after the first days of the investigation is that illness is in the background.”

Other causes have been considered, including “anger, retribution, impulse, jihad, disease, and provocation,” according to Omholt.

The psychological evaluation is required to determine whether Brathen can be held legally liable for his actions, which might take several months.

“This shows that things aren’t quite right,” his lawyer Fredrik Neumann said of his client’s mental state.

He told the Norwegian tabloid VG, “A comprehensive court assessment will clarify that.”

Brathen admitted to the acts but did not admit culpability, according to Omholt.

While investigators claimed the attack had all the symptoms of a terror strike, they appeared to be leaning toward the conclusion that it was the work of a mentally ill individual.

“There is no question that it appears to be a terrorist incident,” said Hans Sverre Sjovold, head of Norway’s intelligence service PST, on Thursday.

“This is someone who has been in and out of the medical system for quite some time.”

In the attack in the town of Kongsberg, four ladies and one male were killed, and three others were injured. Police stated a bow and arrows, as well as two other unidentified weapons, were used before he was apprehended.

PST, which is in charge of Norway’s anti-terrorism efforts, was aware of Brathan, but few specifics about why have emerged. The first warning was issued in 2015, according to the Norwegian national broadcaster NRK.

“Previously, there were concerns about radicalization,” police officer Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters.

These reports were made last year or earlier, and police stated they followed up on them at the time.

According to Norwegian media, the PST warned him in 2018 that he could carry out “a small-scale attack.”

According to Norwegian media, the PST warned him in 2018 that he could carry out "a small-scale attack."

It further stated that Brathen had been subjected to two previous trials.