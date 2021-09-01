The North African sun offers green hope, but the role of the state is crucial.

North Africa has significant solar energy potential due to its year-round sunshine, but the large investment and governmental subsidies required for large-scale projects are a challenge for cash-strapped regional governments.

Although the region has a few high-profile projects that are among the world’s largest, renewable energy entrepreneurs argue that the focus should be on the community level, assisting entire communities in operating off the national grid and without diesel fuel.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with over 100 million people, has made solar power a priority in its goal of obtaining 42 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035.

The Benban Solar Park is located in the western desert, around 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Aswan, Egypt. The $4 billion World Bank-funded project, which spans 37 square kilometers and is visible from space, is the world’s fourth largest solar park (14 square miles).

Benban, which has six million solar panels, was connected to Egypt’s national grid in 2019 and now produces 930 gigawatt hours per year, enough to power 420,000 homes, according to the United Nations.

Egypt’s objective of 42 percent is ambitious. According to official data, renewable energy provided only 9% of the country’s power in 2016.

However, experts say the state would need to provide incentives if it wants consumers to cooperate, as few people have the financial means or space to transition to solar energy for their home needs.

“It’s a little difficult to install solar panels in Cairo because you need a lot of space on top of buildings, and it doesn’t cover all your electrical demands, such as powering an air conditioner during the summer,” Mohamed Abdel Raouf, a regional specialist on green economies, said.

More productive ground, he suggested, might be found in tourist locations along the Red Sea and Mediterranean shores, as well as in rural areas.

“The state needs to incentivize it for the regular customer because switching to solar energy for my home in urban Cairo would cost me roughly 60,000 pounds ($3,800”),” he said.

“Why would I spend money on pricey ecologically friendly technology? The state must take the initiative in making it appealing.”

North Africa has increased its renewable energy generation by 40% in the last decade, according to the International Energy Agency. However, this does not imply that our reliance on fossil fuels has waned.

Algeria, which is wealthy in oil and enjoys over 3,600 hours of sunlight per year, is one of the sunniest countries in the world.