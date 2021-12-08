The NordStream pipeline is being eyed by the US as a potential Russian pressure point in Ukraine.

In the midst of the standoff over Russia’s implied threat to invade Ukraine, the US and its European allies are focusing on what they perceive as a significant weakness for Moscow: the recently constructed Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

Following President Joe Biden’s two-hour video discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, US officials made it plain that if Putin did take military action against Ukraine, shutting the pipeline and its money-making potential will be a significant form of reprisal.

“It’s leverage for the West,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, “because if Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he might not want to risk invading Ukraine.”

“Our assumption is that the pipeline will be suspended if President Putin pushes against Ukraine,” said Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State.

The 10-billion-euro ($12-billion) pipeline, which is majority controlled by Russian energy giant Gazprom, was completed in September, just as Russia began a deployment of 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border.

The 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) pipeline, which runs underwater from Russia’s Baltic coast to northeastern Germany, follows the same route as Nord Stream 1, which was finished over a decade ago.

Nord Stream 2 will be able to pipe 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe, similar to its twin, improving Europe’s access to relatively inexpensive natural gas at a time when local output is declining.

It also promises billions of dollars in annual earnings to Moscow, especially given current oil and gas prices.

Europe has put a lot of money on the pipeline, anticipating it to offer a steady supply of gas to the continent that is both cheaper and greener than oil.

Germany, which already receives around 40% of its gas from Russia, has taken the lead in backing the project, defying US demands to reduce Moscow’s energy reliance.

With Russia threatening Ukraine, US officials believe Germany, under new Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will be willing to keep the pipeline’s valves closed in order to put pressure on Putin.

“The fact is that gas isn’t flowing through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline right now, which means it’s not operational, which means it’s not leverage for Putin,” Sullivan told reporters after Putin’s call with Biden.

“On the topic of Nord Stream 2 in the context of a potential invasion, we’ve had extensive discussions with both the departing and incoming German governments,” he said.

“I’m not going to put a label on it.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.