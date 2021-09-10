The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been declared ‘completed’ by Russia’s Gazprom.

The contentious Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which critics fear would increase Europe’s reliance on Russian gas and bypasses a major EU ally, Ukraine, was completed on Friday in Moscow.

“The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was entirely finished this morning at 8.45 Moscow time (05:45 GMT), according to Chairman of the Management Committee Alexei Miller,” Gazprom stated in a statement.

Although Nord Stream 2 is anticipated to quadruple natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany, it has divided European capitals and heightened tensions between the bloc and the United States.

The fact that it diverts supplies from an existing route through Ukraine is a major source of contention, as it is projected to deprive the EU’s partner of vital transit payments from Russia.

Ukraine, which has been at odds with Russia since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, has warned Europe that Nord Stream 2 might be used as a geopolitical pressure tool by Moscow.

Russia has interrupted gas supply to Kiev in the past due to energy issues. Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the pipeline a “destructive geopolitical weapon.”

Poland and the Baltic republics are also hostile to the project, fearing that Russia may use it as a geopolitical weapon in disputes.

The 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) pipeline, which runs from Russia’s Baltic coast to northeastern Germany, follows the same route as Nord Stream 1, which was finished over a decade ago.

Nord Stream 2 will be able to pipe 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year to Europe, similar to its twin, improving Europe’s access to relatively inexpensive natural gas at a time when local output is declining.

The 10-billion-euro ($12-billion) project is mainly owned by Gazprom. Uniper and Wintershall of Germany, Engie of France, Shell of the United Kingdom, and OMV of Austria are also involved.

The shareholders committee of Nord Stream is chaired by former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

Nord Stream 2 is a strictly commercial initiative, according to Russia and Germany, but analysts disagree over the project’s economic benefits.

It was unneeded, according to a 2018 research by the German think tank DIW, and based on estimates that “substantially overestimate” demand in Germany and Europe.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, receives almost 40% of its gas from Russia, and Berlin hopes the pipeline will help Germany transition away from coal and nuclear power.

The project has been given cautious approval by the United States.

US President Joe Biden, like his predecessors Barack Obama and Donald Trump, has expressed opposition to the project, calling it a lousy deal. Brief News from Washington Newsday.