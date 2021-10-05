The Nobel Prize for Literature has yet to fulfill its promise of diversity.

Will the Nobel Literature Prize widen its horizons after nearly a decade of entirely Western authors? On Thursday, the recipients of the renowned prize will get the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to diversity.

The 2018 prize was postponed due to the #MeToo crisis, and there has been ongoing criticism of the selection of male and Eurocentric laureates.

And it’s been two years since the Swedish Academy, which grants the prize, promised new criteria that would result in a more global and gender-balanced literature prize.

Since then, two women have won the award: Olga Tokarczuk, a Polish novelist, in 2018 and Louise Gluck, an American poet, in 2017.

However, the 2019 winner, Austrian Peter Handke, was a divisive choice. His pro-Serbian stances included praising Serbia’s previous president, Slobodan Milosevic, who died in 2006 while on trial for genocide.

So far, the promise of a broader regional reach has remained unmet.

In 2012, China’s Mo Yan was the most recent recipient who was neither European nor American.

This weekend, Sweden’s main newspaper, Dagens Nyheter, asked, “Is it time for the Nobel Literature Prize to wake up?”

The Swedish Academy’s views are largely opaque; nominations and deliberations have been kept private for 50 years.

But that doesn’t stop literary circles from speculating about dozens of candidates with drastically diverse qualifications.

“They’ve realized they need to be very discreet, very secretive,” Hakan Bravinger, literary director of Swedish publisher Norstedts, told AFP. Margaret Atwood, a Canadian author, was his personal favorite this year, he noted.

The Nobel committee, which is made up of five members who are elected for three years, is in charge of collecting and discussing nominations before presenting a list of five names to the other 13 members of the Swedish Academy.

The 18 Academy members vote in early October to choose a winner after discussion.

“I believe they truly want to find a genius from a historically underserved area,” said Jonas Thente, literary critic for the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

He believed that Hungary’s Peter Nadas would be favored by the Academy.

But he has high hopes for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie of Nigeria and her works about “cross-cultural experiences,” even if she is “probably too young” for a Nobel at 44, he noted.

Rudyard Kipling, who was recognized at the age of 41 in 1907, was the youngest laureate to date.

Non-Western authors are not in low supply, according to critics.

Ngugi wa Thiong'o of Kenya is frequently offered as an example.