The Nobel Peace Prize will be accepted by champions of press freedom.

Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, two defenders of the free press, will win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honoring a profession under siege.

In early October, the Nobel Prize was awarded to Ressa, co-founder of the news website Rappler, and Muratov, chief editor of the independent daily Novaya Gazeta, for “their efforts to defend freedom of expression.”

“A healthy society and democracy are based on trustworthy information,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the president of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, in a dig at propaganda, disinformation, and false news.

However, free and independent media is under danger all around the world.

When asked if the renowned prize had changed the situation in the Philippines, which is currently ranked 138th in the world for press freedom by Reporters Without Borders, Ressa responded no.

The 58-year-old journalist described it as “having a Damocles sword hanging over your head.”

“The rules are in place now in the Philippines, however… you reveal the toughest stories at your own risk.”

Jess Malabanan, a reporter for the Manila Standard who was fatally shot in the head on Wednesday, was a compatriot and former colleague, she said.

Malabanan, who previously worked for the Reuters news agency, had covered the sensitive topic of the country’s drug war.

According to Reporters Without Borders, if the murder is linked to his job, he will be the 16th journalist assassinated in the Philippines since Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016.

Ressa, who has been a prominent critic of Duterte and his deadly drug war, is facing seven criminal charges in her own country.

She had to petition to four courts for permission to go to Norway for Friday’s event because she is currently on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case.

Meanwhile, Muratov, 60, is the editor of one of Russia’s few independent publications in a country where the media is primarily controlled by the government.

Novaya Gazeta, which is known for its investigations exposing corruption and human rights violations in Chechnya, has lost six journalists since the 1990s, including renowned investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya, who was assassinated in 2006.

When asked about the possibility of being labeled as such by the Kremlin because of the Nobel Peace Prize, he told reporters, “If we’re going to be foreign agents because of the Nobel Peace Prize, we won’t get offended, no.”

"But, to be honest, I don't think we'll get this label. However, there are certain more dangers that we must consider "..