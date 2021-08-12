The Nigerian government has stated that the Twitter ban will be lifted soon.

Nigeria’s ban on Twitter will be lifted shortly, the government announced on Wednesday, after progressing in negotiations to resolve its differences with the social media giant.

The ban was imposed in June, only days after Twitter removed a statement from President Muhammadu Buhari’s account, sparking an international outcry over free speech.

Officials in Nigeria defended the ban, claiming that Twitter was being used to encourage destabilizing actions, particularly by separatist agitators in the southeast.

“We are close to reaching full agreement, so the Twitter ban will be lifted soon,” Information Minister Lai Mohammed told reporters in Abuja.

“We’ve agreed on several points; hopefully, we’ll be done in the next few days or weeks.”

Twitter, located in the United States, said on Wednesday that it has met with the Nigerian government to discuss the ban and possible solutions.

In a statement, it stated, “Our goal is to establish a route forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Nigerian authorities and getting the service restored as soon as possible.”

According to the minister, the restrictions mentioned included Twitter registering in Nigeria and appointing a local representative, as well as paying taxes as required by Nigerian law.

He stated, “I just want to reassure you that we have made significant progress.” “With the exception of dotting the Is and crossing the Ts, we’re virtually there.”

The United Nations, the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom were among the international governments that joined rights groups in condemning the ban as a threat to freedom of expression in Africa’s most populous country.

According to NOI surveys, a local research organization, the restriction startled Nigeria’s hyper-connected young in a country where 40 million people, or around 20% of the population, have a Twitter account.

With the hashtags #BringBackOurGirls after Boko Haram kidnapped over 300 schoolgirls in 2014, and #EndSARS during anti-police brutality rallies last year, Twitter has played a major role for activists in Nigeria.

The decision to ban Buhari comes just two days after the site removed a tweet from his own account for breaking its rules.

In a warning to those behind recent disturbances in Nigeria’s southeast, he referred to the country’s civil war, which claimed the lives of one million people five decades ago.

Nigeria protested at the time that Nmandi Kanu’s outlawed IPOB organisation, which advocates for a separate state for the region’s ethnic Igbo people, had not been removed from Twitter.

Kanu has now been apprehended and extradited to Nigeria, where he will stand trial.

