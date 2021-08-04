The Nicaraguan opposition condemns the detention of a vice presidential candidate.

Nicaragua’s biggest opposition alliance lashed out at authorities on Wednesday after learning that its vice presidential nominee had been placed under house arrest without cause.

Berenice Quezada, a former beauty queen On its Twitter feed, the Citizen’s Alliance for Liberty (CXL) stated, “was advised by judicial authorities and the public ministry that she was now under house arrest without access to telephone connections and with restricted movement.”

According to the CXL, the 27-year-old has been told she is “ineligible to run for public office” and must remain under police guard at her house not Managua.

Quezada, who was Miss Nicaragua in 2017, was a surprising choice for CXL presidential candidate Oscar Sobalvarro’s running mate.

Five of the alliance’s presidential candidates were among more than 30 opposition activists jailed by authorities over the last two months, prompting the 68-year-old former right-wing guerrilla to be chosen to run in November’s election.

They’ve been charged with treason and endangering the country’s sovereignty under a contentious law passed in December that’s been widely criticized as a way to keep competitors at bay and silence critics.

President Daniel Ortega’s regime has been accused by critics of attempting to prevent any real opposition from running in November’s election.

Quezada’s detention has not been confirmed by the police or the public prosecutor’s office.

It happened just hours after Ortega supporters filed a complaint against her, accusing her of making a “implicit incitement to violence and hatred” and demanding that she not be allowed to run in the election.

Quezada pledged to work for the release of “political prisoners” upon registering for the election on Monday, and asked followers to vote “like you did in the streets” during anti-government protests in 2018.

According to rights groups, the government’s ruthless repression of those protests resulted in at least 328 deaths and 2,000 injuries.

“On November 7, we need to show them that Nicaragua does not want them here,” Quezada said of Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo.

Ortega, who has been in power since 2007, is running for a fourth term, with Murillo as his running mate.

The Supreme Electoral Council has until August 9 to validate or reject the candidates presented by the election parties and alliances.

