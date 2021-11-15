The New Beijing Stock Exchange opens for business.

As economic growth slows and Beijing pushes down on homegrown IT giants, a new Chinese stock market focused on SMEs began trading in Beijing on Monday, bolstering support for smaller businesses.

Over 80 companies have begun trading on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which is meant to supplement the two major bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen by catering to smaller businesses that have long struggled to obtain bank financing.

A number of new equities on the exchange climbed by more than 30%, according to Chinese media on Monday.

On the exchange, stocks will not be allowed to increase or fall more than 30% in a single trading day, but this was previously allowed.