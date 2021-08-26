The mysterious ‘Havana Syndrome’ poses a threat to US diplomats.

Many authorities believe they are being targeted by electronic weapons as a result of a mystery disease known as “Havana Syndrome,” which has caused terrible headaches, nausea, and possible brain damage in US diplomats.

On Tuesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris postponed a trip to Vietnam for several hours after the US embassy in Hanoi reported a probable incidence of “acoustic disturbances” in the country, sparking concerns that she could be a target.

Harris did eventually travel to Hanoi, and the State Department said that it was looking into a case of what the US government refers to as a “anomalous health occurrence,” or AHI.

Since 2016, US diplomats and intelligence officers have reported dozens of similar occurrences, first in Cuba, then in China, Germany, Australia, Taiwan, and Washington, D.C.

Since the beginning of 2021, hundreds of cases involving US officials have been reported in Vienna, Austria, according to the New Yorker magazine.

Amid fears that a powerful adversary, presumably Russia, is behind the attacks, the State Department has issued a warning to its thousands of diplomats, as well as conducting rigorous medical exams on those traveling abroad to better assess the impact of potential strikes.

A department representative stated, “We take each report we receive extremely seriously and are working to ensure that affected personnel receive the attention and assistance they require.”

The number of incidents involving US officials has been kept secret.

Former CIA employee Marc Polymeropoulos, who was himself a victim in Moscow in 2017, claimed the number of attacks appeared to be increasing after the Hanoi incident.

“It appears to me that our opponents are sending a clear message that they are not only capable of getting at our intelligence officers, diplomats, and US military commanders,” Polymeropoulos said on Wednesday in an interview with the Cipher Brief Open Source Report.

“This is a message they can deliver to our top officials.”

Officials in the United States have nearly universally been afflicted by the syndrome.

However, months after the initial occurrence among Americans, Canadian diplomats and their families in Havana reported a number of their own instances.

People have reported hearing focused, high-pitched, or harsh sounds that made them sick in some circumstances.

Bloody noses, headaches, and other symptoms that mimicked concussions were common among the afflicted.

The causes of the episodes were unknown, leading to claims that they were caused by a weapon that utilised focused microwaves, ultrasound, poison, or even a reaction to crickets.

Senior government authorities, on the other hand, rejected the concerns for years, dismissing them as indications of. Brief News from Washington Newsday.