The Music Industry Marches To Universal’s Drumbeat

Universal Music Group, the music industry’s juggernaut, will generate over a third of global revenue from record sales and music streaming in 2020. As a result, it’s no surprise that the UK government has ordered the Competition and Markets Authority, the country’s antitrust watchdog, to investigate Universal, Sony, and Warner Music’s market domination. Year after year, as our graph shows, the three has been responsible for the majority of global revenue generated by record labels.

While independent labels’ earnings were on the increase until 2018, it appears that their fame has sunk in recent years. Indie artist and label sales and streaming revenue accounted for only 31.4 percent of total global revenue last year. Universal Music Group overtook all other record labels for the first time in 2020, with a market share of 32.1 percent, while direct competitors Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group trailed well behind with 20.6 and 15.9 percent, respectively.

Following a pause in the early and mid-2010s, worldwide recording industry revenues have been slowly increasing each year. Even the coronavirus was only able to slow it down slightly: Recorded music revenue was 23.1 billion dollars in 2020, up 1.6 billion dollars from the previous year. Streaming accounted for 62.1 percent of those revenues, while physical sales only accounted for 19.5 percent, and digital downloads, which were expected to replace vinyl albums and CDs, only accounted for 5.8 percent of the music industry’s revenue last year. With smaller artists struggling to make ends meet on streaming alone while it has become the primary source of revenue for record labels, the economic models of Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal may be investigated further in the future by more regulatory agencies.