The murder of a Greek LGBTQ activist was a “hate crime,” according to his family.

The murder of a prominent Greek-American HIV activist in Athens three years ago was a “hate crime,” according to the victim’s family, as six suspects went on trial in what the LGBTQ community sees as a crucial case for homosexual rights in the country.

If convicted, the defendants, which include two police officers, face up to ten years in jail for the deadly beating of Zacharias Kostopoulos, 33, in central Athens on September 21, 2018.

The trial was first postponed as one of the defendants, the owner of a jewelry store, refused to appear in court, despite the presence of more than 40 witnesses who will testify for the prosecution during the trial, according to a judicial source.

When he died in a rundown district of the Greek capital at the age of 33, Kostopoulos, who went by the creative name “Zak / Zackie Oh,” was an HIV-positive drag queen and fighter for the rights of the LGBTQ community and HIV-positive persons.

The victim’s brother, Nikos Kostopoulos, was the first witness to speak on Wednesday, describing the incident as a “hate crime.”

According to an AFP reporter, Zacharias’ father, Efthymios Kostopoulos, testified that Zacharias was killed in a “vengeful” attack for being different. He was said to be a gay activist in the area at the time.

The six defendants are charged with causing “fatal bodily harm,” but Kostopoulos’ family wants the men prosecuted with homicide.

The men declared themselves “categorically innocent” on Wednesday.

On the day of his death, Kostopoulos was found confined inside a jewelry store for reasons that are still unknown. According to a video released on social media at the time, he was pummeled by two men — the store owner and a neighbor — as he attempted to flee.

Police officers arriving on the scene, believing a robbery was taking place, assaulted and handcuffed him as he lay bleeding on the pavement, according to the footage.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a few hours later.

On Wednesday, the Greek Communist Party’s youth branch blamed the death on “social discrimination” that leads to “homophobia (and) racism.”

Kostopoulos was handcuffed by police after picking up a shard of broken glass and threatening an emergency medical responder who had bandaged his head moments before, according to the defense.

