The murder of a community leader is being blamed on Rohingya militants, according to the family.

Mohib Ullah, a dead Rohingya community leader, was assassinated at a Bangladesh refugee camp on Thursday, and his brother accused terrorists for his death.

Mohib Ullah has risen to prominence in recent years as one of the most visible faces of the 850,000 Rohingya refugees who have been stranded in Bangladesh camps since escaping violence in Myanmar in 2017.

He was gunned down by unidentified gunmen late Wednesday, forcing Bangladeshi authorities to deploy hundreds of more armed police officers to the camps on Thursday.

Habib Ullah told AFP that his brother had received death threats from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army in recent months, and that at least eight Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army members were involved in the attack.

“This assassination was carried out by ARSA soldiers. “They threatened to kill my brother several times from various (phone) numbers,” he added.

“ARSA not only assassinated our brother, but also assassinated our great leader.”

According to police, at least four unidentified perpetrators were involved in the shooting, which occurred outside Mohib Ullah’s office as he conversed with other community leaders.

Mohib Ullah founded the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), a community-based rights organization that documented alleged Myanmar military atrocities against the Rohingya during a 2017 attack.

Hundreds of thousands of the long-oppressed largely Muslim minority fled to Bangladesh, where they are still living in dismal refugee camps four years later.

The former schoolteacher rose to popularity after his organization conducted a large march on the two-year anniversary of the crackdown in 2019, which drew an estimated 200,000 Rohingya.

Mohib Ullah also visited with then-US President Donald Trump in the White House for a discussion on religious freedom that year, and spoke at a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva.

ARSA, which was responsible for a wave of attacks on Myanmar security stations in 2017 and is also blamed for attacks on Hindus living in Rohingya villages in the country’s western Rakhine province, did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

ARSA, according to a senior member of Mohib Ullah’s group, was enraged by his rising popularity in refugee camps and his activities, which provided the “Rohingya with a nonviolent, progressive, and liberal voice of reason.”

Mohib Ullah, a rights activist, told Nur Khan Liton earlier this month that he had received death threats from ARSA after his rights organization extended to all Rohingya refugee camps.

“ARSA was enraged by his peaceful activism,” Liton told AFP.

