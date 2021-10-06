The mother of a young cancer victim in the United States has lost her lawsuit against the weedkiller Roundup.

Lawyers stated Tuesday that a mother who claimed her young son suffered a rare form of cancer as a result of his exposure to Roundup has lost her court case in California.

Ezra Clark was only four years old when he was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymph nodes and is particularly aggressive.

His mother, Destiny Clark, filed a complaint in a Los Angeles court alleging that the toddler was directly exposed when she sprayed her property with the Monsanto-made herbicide.

However, a jury in Los Angeles found no proof that the weedkiller was to blame for the boy’s condition.

Bayer, Monsanto’s parent company, applauded the decision.

According to a business statement, “the jury’s finding… is in line with both the assessment of relevant regulatory bodies globally and the vast scientific data from four decades.”

“While we sympathize with Ezra Clark and his family, the jury carefully considered the scientific evidence in this case and determined that glyphosate was not the cause of his illness.”

Destiny Clark’s attorneys said they were considering their options for an appeal.

“This was a unique situation. The jury was simply questioned if the boy’s cancer was caused by his exposure to Roundup. “No evidence of Monsanto’s wrongdoing was permitted,” according to a statement.

Since acquiring Monsanto, which owns Roundup, in 2018 for $63 billion and inheriting its legal challenges, Bayer has been beset by issues.

The German company has set aside more than $15 billion to deal with a slew of lawsuits in the United States related to the weed killer.

Scientific research and regulatory approvals, according to Bayer, prove that Roundup’s principal ingredient, glyphosate, is safe.

Despite this, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has classed glyphosate as a “probable carcinogen” (WHO).