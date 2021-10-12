The Most Stolen Vehicle In The United States Is This Popular Truck.

Despite the fact that there were less automobiles on the road in 2020, there was a “dramatic increase” in the number of cars and trucks stolen during the year, compared to 2019.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, one automobile will be stolen every 36 seconds in 2020, and some of the most stolen vehicles will also be the most popular among buyers, according to the organization’s latest report.

The full-size Ford pickup was the most targeted vehicle by thieves for the second year in a row, according to the NICB Hot Wheels report, with thefts up 13% from 2019. In 2020, a total of 44,014 Ford trucks were stolen, with the 2006 model year being the most common.

The full-size Chevrolet pickup vehicle trailed the Ford truck, with 40,968 units stolen in 2020, up 25.7 percent from the previous year. Thieves were particularly interested in 2004 vehicles, with the truck variant being the most frequently stolen.

The popular Honda Civic sedan, which witnessed a 2.8 percent spike in thefts from the previous year and was previously the second-most stolen vehicle, was followed by the Ford and Chevy pickups. 34,144 Civics were stolen in 2020.

The Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, GMC full-size pickup truck, Toyota Corolla, Honda CR-V, and Dodge full-size pickup truck all made the NICB’s Top 10 list of most stolen vehicles in 2020. Theft of each car increased in 2019 compared to the previous year, with thousands of automobiles taken.

The increase in vehicle thefts for 2020, according to the NICB, is due to the downturn in the economy during the pandemic, as well as a reorganization in law enforcement, depleted social and school programs, and owner complacency.

“For many people, a car is the second largest purchase they will ever make behind a home,” said David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB, in a statement. Grab efforts to protect your investment, no matter what kind of vehicle you have — lock your car and take your keys.” To deter would-be thieves from taking their automobiles, NICB advises vehicle owners to remove their keys from the ignition, lock their doors and windows, park in well-lit places, and install warning, immobilizing, and tracking systems.