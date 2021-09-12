The Most Serious Issues Facing Lebanon’s New Government

Lebanon’s new administration, which was formed after 13 months of political deadlock in the midst of an increasing economic collapse, has its job cut out for it.

What are the cabinet’s most pressing challenges, and how easy will they be to address, as outlined on Friday?

The 24-member cabinet of Prime Minister Najib Mikati urgently has to pull Lebanon out of one of the world’s worst economic crises since the 1850s, according to the World Bank.

On the black market, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value against the dollar, inflation has skyrocketed, and people’s assets are stuck in banks.

The cash-strapped state has been battling to maintain basic commodities subsidies as foreign currency reserves have plummeted.

Petrol and medicine are in short supply, the government gives only two hours of electricity every day, and about 80% of the population currently lives in poverty.

The government’s first objective will be to stop the collapse, according to Maha Yahya, director of the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Subsidies needed to be lifted, and a safety net put in place, she argued, to help the most vulnerable.

The government will need to relaunch talks with the International Monetary Fund to release billions of dollars in financial aid, according to analysts.

Lebanon launched talks with the IMF after defaulting on its debt for the first time in history in March 2020, but they quickly encountered a snag over who should shoulder the burden of the losses.

Before any financial help is granted, the international community has requested broad changes and a forensic assessment of the country’s central bank.

In 2020, the previous government proposed a plan to save the country that included reforming the electrical industry, reorganizing the banking sector, and lifting the official dollar peg.

However, it has yet to be put into action.

The central bank audit has also come to a halt, with the central bank stating that banking secrecy prevented it from providing some of the essential papers to the auditing firm.

According to economist Mike Azar, any deal with the IMF would require revamping the bloated commercial banking sector and central bank, as well as restructuring the public sector.

He told AFP, “There isn’t anything you can do short of these two huge restructurings.”

However, the old governing class in Lebanon, which has dominated politics since the 1975-1990 conflict, was likely to be hesitant.

