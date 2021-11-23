The Most Expensive Tiffany Christmas Gift in History Could Be Worth $30 Million.

Someone may be the happy recipient of Tiffany & Co.’s most costly diamond necklace ever manufactured this Christmas.

According to CNN, the premium jeweler has presented “The World’s Fair Necklace,” which features 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum and was unveiled in Dubai on Sunday. The sculpture is thought to be worth $20 to $30 million.

According to the news agency, the diamond necklace features an 80-carat oval, flawless, D-color “Empire Diamond” set in the middle. The diamond, which bears the name of the jeweler’s birthplace, was mined in Botswana and cut and polished in Israel before being set in Tiffany’s workshop in New York City, according to CNN.

The diamond necklace was inspired by a piece created by Tiffany for the 1939 World’s Fair in Flushing Meadow-Corona Park in Queens, which contained a 200-carat aquamarine stone surrounded by more than 400 diamonds.

The necklace was valued at $28,000 at the time, or $557,000 today, according to WWD.

According to the news site, Tiffany created the Empire Diamond to be able to be removed and mounted to a platinum ring with the help of a company jeweler who is on hand when needed.

It also has 353 round brilliant stones and 224 custom-cut baguettes for a total of 578 diamonds, according to WWD. It took two years from design concept to completion.

“I think it actually reinforces our status as the king of diamonds for the past 185 years,” Tiffany & Co. head gemologist Victoria Reynolds told WWD. Our devotion to selling beautiful stones with extraordinary design and craftsmanship is nothing new. It’s the continuation of an illustrious history and legacy… It’s in our DNA, and it’ll become a part of who we are as we grow and learn new things.” The “World’s Fair Necklace” is for sale, but Tiffany hasn’t stated how much it costs. It is the most costly jewelry piece in Tiffany’s history, trailing only the 128.54 carat “Tiffany Diamond,” which was never sold and is regarded priceless.

According to WWD, Tiffany hopes that whoever buys “The World’s Fair Necklace” will agree to lease the piece for special brand displays.