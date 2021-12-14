The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas was sold to Hard Rock for $1 billion, and the famed Strip is still undergoing changes.

MGM Resorts International and Hard Rock International agreed on Monday to sell The Mirage, a landmark Las Vegas strip hotel, for $1 billion in cash. The deal is scheduled to finalize in the second half of 2022.

In its place, Hard Rock intends to construct a guitar-shaped hotel.

“This purchase represents a watershed moment for MGM Resorts and Las Vegas.” In a press release, MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said, “As part of the team that built The Mirage in 1989, I know firsthand how remarkable it is, and what a great opportunity it gives to the Hard Rock team.”

“I’d like to thank all of our Mirage staff for more than three decades of providing world-class gaming and entertainment experiences to our visitors.”

The Strip and Las Vegas are constantly evolving, and what was once a cornerstone and source of inspiration for newer hotels is now serving as a breeding ground for future Strip chances.

More modern additions to the Strip include Allegiant Stadium, Resort World, and the Las Vegas Gateway Arches, as well as a globe-shaped “MSG Sphere” for concerts set to open in 2023.

Previously, the Hard Rock had a location just east of the strip. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which debuted in early 2021, took its place after it was sold in 2018.

MGM has recently sold the Circus Circus and Treasure Island resorts, as well as the Hooters Hotel and Monte Carlo, which were subsequently renamed Oyo Hotel and Park MGM.

The Mirage revolutionized the Strip by pioneering a new type of luxury resorts, according to casino industry analysts. The Mirage, once the world’s most expensive resort, would be followed by hotels with similar designs.

“The Mirage has the potential to revolutionize the way people think about Las Vegas,” Hard Rock Chairman Jim Allen told USA Today.

“That ripple effect was not limited to Las Vegas, but rather to our industry as a whole in a variety of locales across the United States and around the world.”