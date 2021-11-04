The Mirage Casino in Las Vegas is for sale.

MGM Resorts (MGM) announced on Thursday that The Mirage resort and casino in Las Vegas has been placed up for sale.

MGM Resorts made the statement late Wednesday during an earnings call with analysts, saying it no longer wanted to invest in the 32-year-old facility in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, which it has owned for 21 years, according to CNN.

The entertainment organization made no mention of a potential buyer or a sale price for a property.

According to CNN, MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle said the business is in the “early phases of a process to sell The Mirage’s operations.”

“By doing so, we will be able to preserve our current Las Vegas exposure while focusing on the complimentary and diverse nature of our products in our hometown,” he explained.

“I’ve indicated in the past that we are delighted with the level of exposure we currently have in Las Vegas,” Hornbuckle said, according to Travel Weekly. In terms of expected future capital investment, the Mirage “dropped far down the range.”

However, Hornbuckle insisted that the Mirage has a lot of potential, telling CNN that “there’s 77 acres, most of it’s actually unexplored in the perspective of what could be there” during the earnings call. We’ve had enough of Las Vegas when it comes to capital allocation and the concept of diversification.” The 3,044-room Mirage, which is noted for its distinctive exploding volcano, was built by Steve Wynn in 1989 and purchased by MGM Resorts in 2000. From 1990 through 2003, the casino and hotel was home to artists Siegfried & Roy, according to Travel Weekly.

According to Travel Weekly, MGM Growth Properties is selling the land on which The Mirage resort and casino resides for $17.2 billion to Vici Properties. The agreement was announced in August.

Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, Delano Las Vegas, MGM Grand, Signature at MGM Grand, Luxor, Park MGM, NoMad Las Vegas, New York-New York, Excalibur, Aria, and Vdara at Aria are among MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas properties.

Circus Circus was sold for $825 million by MGM in 2019. It also formed a $4.25 billion joint venture with private equity firm Blackstone to purchase the Bellagio’s real estate and lease it back. MGM also announced in September that it would buy the Cosmopolitan for $1.6 billion.