The Mining Landscape in China Has Shifted As A Result Of China’s Bitcoin Crackdown.

Bitcoin miners in China accounted for 76 percent of all computer energy consumed in cryptocurrency mining in September of this year. However, the scene has shifted considerably since the country’s crypto crackdown. Miners with IP addresses in the United States used only 4.1 percent of computer energy – the so-called “hashrate” – in the same month of 2019. Fast forward to the summer of 2021, and the United States is the leading Bitcoin energy user, accounting for more than a third of the market at 35%, with China’s share dropping to 0.01%.

Kazakhstan, according to data from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, is also undergoing a considerable transformation. The country’s hashrate was only 1.4 percent in September 2019. Because China is no longer an official participant in the business, Kazakhstan today has a rate of 18.1 percent. “As older-generation machines reach the end of their service lives, those corporations will likely deploy new machines into more stable, energy efficient, and renewable countries,” says Alex Brammer of bitcoin pool Luxor Mining.