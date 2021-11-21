The Midlife Crisis of Venture Capital — And A Way Out

It had a nice thing going for a long time, but it has lost some of its character and direction in the last decade.

What happens to people when their lives reach a crossroads?

You begin to doubt who you are, whether you should be doing something new, and whether you can keep up with a rapidly changing world.

Perhaps you quit your work, cut ties with unwelcome duties, and go after every gleaming object that catches your sight.

I believe venture finance is going through a similar period. The system isn’t working as well as it once did, and many people are wondering, “Where do we go from here?” This isn’t meant to be a jab against venture capitalists. I consider many of them to be friends and individuals I admire. I constantly discuss these topics with them, and they joyfully nod their heads in agreement! My purpose is not to criticize, but rather to raise awareness so that we may all work together to restore order to the system.

What Has Been Happening With Venture Capital?

Several terrible patterns have evolved in the startup industry that we must recognize and solve because they are hurting us all in terms of a loss of checks and balances, exaggerated valuations, and excessively hazardous investments.

The old VC checks and balances are no longer in effect.

New businesses used to have to prove themselves before moving on to the next round of funding. Series B investors relied on their Series A counterparts to pass them deals that had cleared the necessary obstacles.

That changed after Facebook went public with a valuation of $100 billion or more, kicking off a trend of high-value IPOs. When Wall Street’s IPO “boom” faded, it moved to Silicon Valley and began investing in early-stage startups, betting on the power of huge numbers to pay off.

Founders with nothing more than a PowerPoint are now collecting millions of dollars!

Since 2010, the median pre-investment valuation for a Series A round of capital has more than doubled to $37 million. Too much money invested in startups too quickly is destroying businesses and putting VCs in a difficult position.

Values versus Valuations (Obsessed With Unicorns)

Because there is so much money flooding into the startup scene, valuations have skyrocketed.

I pity a lot of young entrepreneurs who have been mislead into believing that funding is the aim. "I'm going to be the next decacorn!" they exclaim with glee. Valuations are influenced by a variety of criteria, and they can include even more.