The Mid-Air Escape of a Mystery Hijacker Still Fascinates Americans 50 Years Later.

On the eve of Thanksgiving in 1971, Dan Cooper, a nondescript 40-something man, approached the airport counter and purchased a one-way ticket for the short trip from Portland to Seattle.

He had attached a bag containing $200,000 in ransom to himself — now worth nearly $1.3 million — and parachuted off the jet within hours, never to be seen again.

The case of D.B. Cooper — a pseudonym produced by the media — remains the only unsolved plane hijacking in US history, fifty years after his leap into the unknown.

He was described by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation as “a quiet man in his mid-40s, dressed in a business suit with a black tie and a white shirt.”

While waiting for the plane to take off, he ordered a bourbon and soda.

His strategy was straightforward. Cooper gave the flight attendant a message after the plane took off. When she didn’t respond right away, he allegedly leaned over and said: “Miss, you should take a closer look at that note. I’ve got a bomb.” The badly startled flight attendant typed down his requests — four parachutes and $200,000 — and presented them to the captain as directed after seeing the jumble of cables in his briefcase.

Cooper let the 36 passengers off the plane when it landed in Seattle in exchange for the money and parachutes that the FBI had placed on board.

He demanded that the plane take off again, this time low and on route for Mexico City, while keeping the crew as protection.

Cooper, however, jumped out of the back door of the Boeing 727 and onto the very cold winter night somewhere between Seattle and Reno, Nevada.

The FBI initiated a wide-ranging investigation, but detectives uncovered nothing after several weeks of combing through the dense, rocky forests of the American Northwest.

There were still no evidence of the hijacker or his parachute after more than five years and 800 suspect interviews.

Did he even make it through the jump? In the frigid woods, would his clothes and supplies last? These and other questions remain unresolved.

“He presented himself in a James Bond-esque fashion,” said researcher Eric Ulis, whose own investigation into the Cooper case was included in a History Channel episode.

Ulis, a historian, has spent nearly 14 years researching and writing about the case, and he founded CooperCon, a meeting for fellow skyjacking mystery fans.

