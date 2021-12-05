The ‘Micronation’ of Sealand defies the United Kingdom and Covid.

It’s a massive metal-and-concrete platform in the North Sea that has operated as an independent micronation for the past 54 years, defying the UK government.

Visitors must demonstrate a negative Covid-19 test before being winched up onto the deck on Sealand, which lies seven miles (11 kilometers) off the coast of southeast England.

“We have zero Covid instances,” Liam Bates, one of Sealand’s self-proclaimed “princes,” boasts.

He told AFP, “At the moment, I believe we’re one of the only countries in the world that can actually say that.”

Sealand, a former anti-aircraft platform erected atop two hollow concrete towers, was scheduled to be removed after WWII since it was located outside of UK territorial waters.

When that failed, Bates’ grandpa, Roy, a businessman with interests in fishing and pirate radio, seized control and declared independence.

The Principality of Sealand, with its motto “E Mare Libertas” (From the Sea, Freedom), was founded in 1967 and has its own constitution, flag, and anthem.

Since then, the windswept former fortification has withstood a failed data storage business, a disastrous fire, and an attempted “coup.”

Sealand retains a piratical air with its black-red-and-white flag fluttering.

Engineer Joe Hamill, 58, pulls visitors into a wooden swing while they clutch the ropes tightly.

The first formality on board is a Sealand passport stamp.

Sealand appears to be in good shape up close, with new decks and neatly placed tools, paints, and hot dog tins.

Pot plants and china dishes adorn the kitchen, while wallpaper, rugs, and classic novels, including Thomas Hardy’s “Far From the Madding Crowd,” adorn the rooms.

Liam, now 33, has been coming since he was three years old and hops effortlessly onto the swing seat.

His elder brother, James, leads the family’s cockle fishing and canning business, while he concentrates on day-to-day operations.

Prince Michael, their father, is recovering from surgery and “slowing down a bit,” according to him.

Liam quips that he is Sealand’s “Prince Harry” because he has an American fiancee and an older sibling.

Sealand survives by selling titles on its website: for?29.99 ($44.99), you can become a Lord of Sealand, and for?499.99, you can become a Duke.

They sell “quite a few,” according to Liam. “Enough to keep Sealand alive for the time being.” Sealand pays no taxes in the United Kingdom, and the “whole point… is freedom of whatever you want, really: like religion, speech, any type of orientations,” he explained.

